GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

