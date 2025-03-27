Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.55. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 16,703 shares.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Analysts predict that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

