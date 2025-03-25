Devve Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Devve token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Devve has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Devve has a total market cap of $13.04 million and $783,503.64 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,048.05 or 0.99849909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,762.36 or 0.99522206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Devve

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 89,559,872.89720162 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.69009767 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $759,452.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

