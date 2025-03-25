Open Loot (OL) Price Up 2% This Week

Open Loot (OL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Open Loot has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Loot has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,048.05 or 0.99849909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,762.36 or 0.99522206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,993,393 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 340,915,209.7139 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.05917165 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $8,943,519.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars.

