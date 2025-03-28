Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.7 %

LMAT opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

