Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Expands By 2,441.9%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,946,100 shares, an increase of 2,441.9% from the February 28th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,461.0 days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Huatai Securities stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Huatai Securities has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.38.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

