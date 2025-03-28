Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Expands By 2,441.9%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,946,100 shares, an increase of 2,441.9% from the February 28th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,461.0 days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Huatai Securities stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Huatai Securities has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.38.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.