Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NFXL)

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2027 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.1 %

NFXL stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. 142,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,265. Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02.

About Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NFXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXL was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

