Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NFXL)

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2027 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.1 %
NFXL stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. 142,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,265. Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02.
About Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.