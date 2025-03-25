Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSMX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.