Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSMX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

