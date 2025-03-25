Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

GGLL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 688,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,033. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of -2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.