Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.0 %
GGLL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 688,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,033. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of -2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
