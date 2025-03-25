New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 29.3% – Time to Sell?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 29.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.59. 6,227,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 530,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.80.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

