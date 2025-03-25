Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,764.74% and a negative return on equity of 244.82%.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of HSDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,017. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
