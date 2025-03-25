Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,764.74% and a negative return on equity of 244.82%.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HSDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,017. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

