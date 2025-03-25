First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.37 and last traded at $141.21. 16,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 23,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.43.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,823,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $11,729,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

