Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.67 ($0.15). Approximately 2,121,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,399,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Panthera Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11,687.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

