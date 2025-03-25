Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

