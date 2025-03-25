iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $45.16. 85,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 49,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.