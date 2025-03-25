iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $45.16. 85,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 49,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
