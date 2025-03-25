iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.
