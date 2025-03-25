NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 128,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 158,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 270.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

