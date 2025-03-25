NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 128,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 158,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.48.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 270.70%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.
