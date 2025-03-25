Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.