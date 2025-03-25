Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJR stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
