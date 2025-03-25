H.B. Fuller (FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUL opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

