Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,391.05. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,418.39. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

