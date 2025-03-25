Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.25 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 781,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 432,056 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

