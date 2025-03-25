Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.25 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
