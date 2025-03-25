Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
374Water Price Performance
374Water stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. 374Water has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at 374Water
In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $62,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,400,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,385.28. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744 over the last ninety days. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About 374Water
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
