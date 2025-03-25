Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. 374Water has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.99.

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $62,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,400,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,385.28. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744 over the last ninety days. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 374Water by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 10.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 374Water by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 374Water by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

