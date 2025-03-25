Summit Global Investments Invests $541,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.