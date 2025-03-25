908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

MASS opened at $4.24 on Friday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,673,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 908 Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

