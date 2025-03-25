Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 84,324 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 427,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 268,458 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

