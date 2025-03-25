Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 98 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

LOW opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

