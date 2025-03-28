VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%.

VirTra Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VTSI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

