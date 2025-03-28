VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%.
VirTra Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of VTSI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
VirTra Company Profile
