AIREA (LON:AIEA) Posts Earnings Results

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.

AIREA Price Performance

AIREA stock opened at GBX 25.55 ($0.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.74. AIREA has a 12 month low of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.75 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AIREA

In other AIREA news, insider Conleth Campbell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,018.13). 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

