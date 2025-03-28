Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,569 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 258.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,096,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.