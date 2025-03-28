Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Westaim had a net margin of 284.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Westaim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $22.18 on Friday. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.39.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

