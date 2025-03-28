Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Westaim had a net margin of 284.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.
Westaim Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $22.18 on Friday. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.39.
