Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,369.50. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,501 shares of company stock worth $11,616,851. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

