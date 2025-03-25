WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

