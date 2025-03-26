Insider Buying: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Major Shareholder Acquires 821,610 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 821,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,669,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427,906.48. The trade was a 6.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,318,191.96.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AEVA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEVA

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.