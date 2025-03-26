Insider Buying: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Major Shareholder Acquires 821,610 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 821,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,669,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427,906.48. The trade was a 6.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,318,191.96.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AEVA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
