Aion Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $784,256.77 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Aion has a market cap of $784,256.77 and $761.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00051914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00005526 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

