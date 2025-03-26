Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 3,193 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 22,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

