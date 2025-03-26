Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $519.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.59. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

