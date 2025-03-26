EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,939 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,966,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 1,471,731 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 303.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 934,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 875,128 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
OGN opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
