Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $68.60. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 247,873 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
