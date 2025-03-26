TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De Sells 9,381 Shares of Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,273,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,618,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

