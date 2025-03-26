Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $148,208,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $348.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $321.93 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

