Best Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the aerospace and space industries, including satellite communications, space exploration, and advanced space technology development. Investors in space stocks seek to capitalize on the growth potential of emerging space-related technologies that could redefine industries like communication, defense, and transportation on a global scale. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,577,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,776,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,008. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $7.47 on Friday, reaching $521.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,569. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $530.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.70 and its 200 day moving average is $468.77.

