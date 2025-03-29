Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 51,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Rio Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.