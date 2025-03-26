CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 900 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

