DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.43 and a 200-day moving average of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.84 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

