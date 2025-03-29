302 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by WealthTrak Capital Management LLC

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

