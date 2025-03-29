Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,525 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

