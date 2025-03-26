Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

