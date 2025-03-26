EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The stock has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.83.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

