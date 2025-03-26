Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,897 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 256.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $380.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.37 and a 200 day moving average of $392.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

