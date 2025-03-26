EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -278.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $187.25.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

